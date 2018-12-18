Gold and silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 19.0995 manats to 2,122.3565 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 18 compared to the price on Dec. 17.

The price of silver increased by 0.2092 manats to 24.972 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 26.5795 manats to 2,146.454 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 13.005 manats to 1,345.55 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 18, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Gold XAU 2,122.3565 2,103.257 Silver XAG 24.972 24.7628 Platinum XPT 1,345.55 1,332.545 Palladium XPD 2,146.454 2,119.8745

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 18)