Gold and silver prices up in Azerbaijan

18 December 2018 [10:39] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 19.0995 manats to 2,122.3565 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 18 compared to the price on Dec. 17.

The price of silver increased by 0.2092 manats to 24.972 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 26.5795 manats to 2,146.454 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 13.005 manats to 1,345.55 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Dec. 18, 2018

Dec. 17, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,122.3565

2,103.257

Silver

XAG

24.972

24.7628

Platinum

XPT

1,345.55

1,332.545

Palladium

XPD

2,146.454

2,119.8745

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 18)

