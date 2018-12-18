Azerbaijan one of most active participants of ILO - deputy minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan is one of the most active participants of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Metin Karimli said Dec. 17 at an event entitled “Basics of creating labor remuneration systems for civil servants” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is engaged in expanded cooperation with the ILO.

“For four years, jointly with the ILO, we have conducted more than 20 international conferences, seminars and trainings covering various topics,” said Karimli.

He also added that with the support of experts of the organization, a number of strategic documents are being prepared in Azerbaijan.

“Also, self-employment program is one of the examples of our successful cooperation,” he said. “As many as 140 trainers were prepared as part of the self-employment program. About 7,000 families annually participate in this project.”

He noted that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the ILO is taking place within the social dialogue in the sphere of modernization of the legislative base as well.

Azerbaijan became a member of the ILO in 1992.