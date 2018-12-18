Ukraine creates think tank associated with Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A special analytical think tank associated with Azerbaijan is being created in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine told Azertac.

At the recent meeting at the embassy, an agreement was reached on the creation of a special analytical think tank related to the Black Sea-Caspian basin. A delegation was led by the President of ANAS, academician Akif Alizade. The meeting was initiated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Azer Khudiyev.

The purpose of the center is to conduct research and development works on such topics as geopolitics, politics, logistics, information exchange mechanisms, opportunities for developing mutual relations and preparing projects in the field of science and education, formats of regional cooperation and their prospects, geopolitical theoretical aspects of creating a security system , opportunities for cooperation in the framework of international projects, as well as bringing to the world community the realities about Azerbaijan.

The leadership of ANAS reacted positively to the opinion on the use of its own personnel potential in this matter.

The parties agreed on joint activities for the implementation of this project proposal.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan enjoy sustainable prospects of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian fields.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan are metallurgy products, machine building products, agricultural and industrial products, and chemical industry products. Meanwhile, Ukraine mainly imports products of the fuel energy industry, chemical industry, and agro-industrial complex.

Azerbaijan is one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries. Azerbaijani State Customs Committee reported that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $343.87 million in January-June 2018, $146.57 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products.

In 2001, the countries founded the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), along with Georgia and Moldova. After its establishment, the bilateral strategic relations started to develop rapidly.

In 2016, President Petro Poroshenko visited Azerbaijan, and a number of agreements were signed during the visit. Additionally, the presidents discussed an implementation of joint projects in energy, transport and agricultural spheres.