Azerbaijan entrepreneurship fund reveals volume of preferential loans since early 2019

By Trend





Since the beginning of 2019, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has issued 8 million manats of preferential loans to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, said the Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, Trend reports Feb. 28.

These loans were provided for the implementation of projects by 80 entrepreneurs, Mammadov said.

"The issued loans will be mainly aimed at the development of agriculture and the processing industry. As a result, new jobs will be created," the deputy minister said.

He added that by the end of 2018, the fund issued preferential loans in the amount of 160.2 million manats.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund was established on the basis of the National Fund for the Support of Entrepreneurship, operating in the country since 1997. This year, the fund plans to issue preferential loans in the amount of 160 million manats.