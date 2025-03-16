Digitalization and education: Azerbaijan's National Program to prepare for future of economy

In the modern world, digitalization plays a crucial role in reshaping economies. The increasing integration of digital technologies into all aspects of life and business has made it imperative for nations to adapt to the digital economy. For countries like Azerbaijan, embracing digitalization is not just about advancing technology but also ensuring economic sustainability, enhancing public services, and preparing the workforce for the demands of a rapidly changing labor market. By transitioning to a digital economy, countries can unlock new opportunities, improve efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. It is with this strategic vision in mind that Azerbaijan has launched its new National Program aimed at educating and upskilling its citizens to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

National Program: A step towards digital transformation

The newly launched “National Program,” a collaborative effort between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), the Education Development Foundation, and the US-based online education platform Coursera, reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to digital transformation.

The program, which is designed to provide over 8,000 free training courses from approximately 350 prestigious universities and leading tech companies, marks an important milestone in the country’s efforts to prepare its population for the digital economy.

Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of 4SIM, highlighted during a recent panel discussion that over 100,000 Azerbaijani citizens would have access to free online courses in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing. This initiative aligns with the country’s strategy to equip its citizens with the skills necessary to adapt to the disruptions caused by automation and digital technologies.

Digitalization: Addressing the skills gap

Azerbaijan is not alone in recognizing the impact of digitalization on the labor market. As Jafarov noted, while the introduction of new technologies creates millions of new job opportunities, it also leads to the reduction of others. The challenge lies in preparing the workforce to transition into these new roles. With this understanding, the National Program focuses on providing citizens with the tools they need to successfully navigate the changing job landscape.

By offering courses from world-renowned institutions such as Oxford, Stanford, and IBM, the program ensures that Azerbaijan’s citizens receive high-quality, globally recognized education. Additionally, the integration of AI tools in the platform—such as the “Coursera coach” function—helps users choose courses aligned with their educational and career goals, further facilitating their professional development.

Enhancing digital sovereignty through AI

The program also addresses Azerbaijan's broader ambitions to strengthen its digital sovereignty. One of the key components is the development of large language models in the Azerbaijani language, which will aid in preserving cultural identity while integrating global digital standards. Fariz Jafarov emphasized that the implementation of AI technologies in various sectors, such as agriculture and education, will allow for efficient infrastructure development and decision-making, improving overall governance and public service delivery.

Bridging the gap: Accessibility and inclusivity

An essential feature of the National Program is its commitment to inclusivity. Over the past year, the project has reached a diverse audience, with participants ranging from 9 to 73 years old. This age range demonstrates the power of online education to transcend traditional barriers, offering equal opportunities to individuals regardless of their background, age, or social standing.

Furthermore, the program is focused on connecting users with potential employers. Through tools like the “Hiring Solutions” feature, companies in Azerbaijan will have access to a pool of qualified candidates who have completed relevant courses. This not only enhances employability but also bridges the gap between educational institutions and the job market.

Building a sustainable economy

As Azerbaijan continues to diversify its economy, there is a clear focus on building a workforce that is not only digitally savvy but also equipped with the skills needed to drive innovation in emerging sectors such as green energy and sustainable development. The National Program supports this vision by training specialists who will contribute to the country’s growing digital economy. The integration of technology into traditional industries will foster a more sustainable and resilient economy, positioning Azerbaijan as a leader in the digital age.

Azerbaijan’s National Program is an important step towards ensuring that the country remains competitive in an increasingly digital world. By providing access to world-class training and promoting digital literacy, the program empowers citizens to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Furthermore, it aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader economic goals of diversification, sustainability, and innovation. As more citizens gain access to these resources, the country will be better positioned to accelerate its digital transformation, strengthen its workforce, and create a thriving digital economy that benefits all its people.