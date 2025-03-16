The United Nations marks March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia, commemorating the tragic attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that claimed 51 lives. The day highlights the global need to combat Islamophobia, a term that refers to the fear, prejudice, and hatred directed towards Muslims, often manifesting through hostility, threats, harassment, and discrimination. While some experts argue for the term “Muslim hatred” over Islamophobia, fearing the latter could stifle legitimate critique of Islam, the focus remains on protecting individuals from hate and prejudice, irrespective of their religion.

The global effort to combat islamophobia

To combat Islamophobia, many countries have adopted hate crime legislation, established measures to prevent such crimes, and launched public awareness campaigns to counter negative perceptions of Muslims and Islam. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), consisting of 60 member states, has supported the adoption of March 15 as a day dedicated to fighting Islamophobia, emphasizing that terrorism and violent extremism should not be associated with any religion or ethnic group. The UN General Assembly has also taken steps, urging the appointment of a UN Special Representative to combat Islamophobia, signaling a growing commitment to promote global dialogue and tolerance.

Azerbaijan: A model of religious tolerance

Azerbaijan stands as a notable example of religious tolerance in the region. Internationally, the country is recognized not only for its socio-economic development but also for the harmonious coexistence of various religious communities. President Ilham Aliyev has consistently highlighted the importance of national and religious tolerance, considering it one of Azerbaijan's greatest assets. This commitment to inclusivity is reflected in the vibrant religious landscape, where more than a thousand mosques, eleven churches, and six synagogues operate freely, contributing to the country's multicultural identity.

Azerbaijan's respect for religious freedom is enshrined in law, and the government has worked tirelessly to create an environment where individuals can freely practice their faith. Religious leaders, regardless of their affiliation, are able to carry out their duties without restrictions, while the state ensures that religious minorities feel secure and supported.

Religious monuments: A tale of destruction and restoration

However, Azerbaijan’s path to religious harmony has not been without challenges. During the period of Armenian occupation, many Azerbaijani religious monuments, especially mosques, were destroyed or desecrated. Reports indicate that 65 mosques were destroyed in the occupied territories, and even animals were kept inside these sacred spaces, in a gross act of disrespect not just for Azerbaijanis but for Muslims worldwide.

This destruction of religious and cultural heritage in the occupied Azerbaijani territories extended beyond mosques. In total, 403 religious buildings—67 mosques, 144 temples, and 192 tombs—were damaged, including prominent structures like the Yukhari and Ashagi Govhar Agha mosques in Shusha and the Juma mosque in Aghdam. The cultural erasure was compounded by attempts to "Armenianize" these buildings and rewrite the history of the region. However, these acts of destruction have not extinguished Azerbaijan’s commitment to preserving its religious heritage.

Azerbaijan's efforts in restoration and preservation

Following the liberation of the occupied territories, Azerbaijan has undertaken ambitious restoration projects to rebuild its historical and religious monuments, many of which had been defaced or destroyed. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has played a pivotal role in this process, with a focus on restoring mosques and cultural landmarks in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. Monuments such as the Juma Mosque in Agdam and the Yukhari Govharaga Mosque in Shusha have already been restored and reopened for worship, symbolizing not just the revival of religious life but also the nation's commitment to preserving its diverse cultural heritage.

The restoration of these religious sites holds immense significance. It is a testament to Azerbaijan’s resilience in the face of adversity and an embodiment of the country’s long-standing commitment to religious freedom. The restoration process is also seen as part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to reinforce peace and tolerance in the region, allowing various religious communities to practice their faith in peace.

The role of interfaith dialogue in promoting tolerance

Azerbaijan’s efforts in preserving religious sites also serve as a model for interfaith dialogue and cooperation. In a world where religious intolerance and extremism remain persistent issues, Azerbaijan’s inclusive approach provides valuable lessons. The country’s religious policies, built on respect for diversity, are crucial in fostering social harmony and bridging divides between different religious groups.

The government has made significant strides in promoting interfaith dialogue, ensuring that religious communities coexist peacefully and that their rights are respected. Initiatives such as the Baku International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, which brings together religious leaders from various faiths, are vital in advancing mutual understanding and combating the rise of religious intolerance.

Azerbaijan’s model of religious tolerance, built on respect for cultural diversity and freedom of belief, offers a counter-narrative to the rising tide of religious hatred and intolerance seen in many parts of the world. By preserving its religious heritage, fostering interfaith dialogue, and ensuring the freedom of religious expression, Azerbaijan has proven that tolerance and peace are not only achievable but essential for the long-term stability and development of any society. As the world continues to grapple with religious intolerance, Azerbaijan’s example serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that mutual respect and understanding can build a more peaceful and inclusive future for all.