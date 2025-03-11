By Elnur Enveroglu

Progress often lies in breaking free from destructive traditions and ingrained habits. At the very least, distancing oneself from such relics is a path to escape disastrous outcomes. While colonialism, exploitation, and imperialism are often associated with the brutality of slavery and the Dark Ages, these pernicious systems have gradually been dismantled over time. Many nations have turned the page on their shameful histories, embracing a cultural renaissance at the dawn of a new era. Yet, there are those who stubbornly cling to the remnants of these destructive traditions.

Take France, for example. Although it presents itself as one of the most developed nations in the European Union, the continued adherence to outdated imperialist traditions casts a shadow over this image. The crumbling political system within France tarnishes the country's global reputation and simultaneously stymies its progress on the world stage.

Recently, the French government, in a display of historical revisionism, has attempted to cast blame on Azerbaijan for its colonial failures. Manuel Valls, France’s Overseas Minister, publicly accused Azerbaijan of interfering in France's overseas territories during a visit to New Caledonia. However, Valls conveniently omits any discussion of France's own colonial abuses, particularly in the territories it once subjugated. He fails to acknowledge France's brutal past in its colonization of island nations and its exploitation of impoverished African peoples. Valls's accusations, laced with misleading rhetoric, paint Azerbaijan as the aggressor in the former Garabagh conflict, distorting historical facts to suit a narrow political agenda.

In fact, Azerbaijan has never occupied another nation's land; it has, on the contrary, been a victim of imperialist forces for centuries. The minister’s ignorance or willful denial of the historical paradox between France and Azerbaijan only underscores the incompetence and political illiteracy of the French government. Rather than acknowledging its own colonial past, France has chosen to level baseless accusations against Azerbaijan.

Let's not forget that France itself took control of most of what is now New Caledonia in 1853 under the guise of establishing a penal colony. The indigenous peoples of this region were subjected to torture and exploitation, a dark chapter that France has yet to atone for. The country continues to maintain an overt military presence in the region, stationing more than 3,000 troops in New Caledonia. Meanwhile, French Polynesia—a vast archipelago of over 100 islands in the South Pacific, including Tahiti—is still under French control.

In a time when imperialism is widely condemned across the globe, France’s ongoing colonial practices are nothing short of anachronistic. Rather than addressing its own internal economic, social, and political crises, France seems intent on nurturing a new wave of neo-colonialism. It is particularly telling that France has been a vocal supporter of the Armenian occupation in Garabagh, further highlighting its unrepentant imperialist tendencies. The alignment between French and Armenian politics—both steeped in the legacy of occupation—should not be surprising. After all, both France and Armenia share a history of occupying territories, one in the South Caucasus and the other on various islands and continents.

In a world that increasingly rejects the notions of imperialist dominance and exploitation, France’s stubborn refusal to relinquish these outdated practices is not only a relic of the past but a stain on the world’s collective moral conscience. The question remains: How much longer will France, and the world, allow this unrepentant empire to rewrite history for its own political gain