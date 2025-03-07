By Elnur Enveroglu



For over a century, Azerbaijan has faced profound challenges in its quest to restore territorial integrity and sovereignty, driven by both external forces and regional tensions. The historical rift between Azerbaijan and Armenia, originating in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, has resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over a significant portion of its land, including the Z?ng?zur region and the disputed territories of Qaraba?. This division has been a thorn in the side of Azerbaijani national unity, undermining economic development and regional cooperation.

Z?ng?zur corridor: a critical geographic link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan

From the 1980s onward, the severance of communication lines between Nakhchivan – a vital part of Azerbaijan – and the rest of the country has had severe economic consequences. The isolated status of Nakhchivan, coupled with Armenia’s strategic positioning along the corridor, has hindered Azerbaijan’s regional integration, stalling major infrastructure projects that could have revitalized South Caucasus economies. The Z?ng?zur corridor, once a critical geographic link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, has been particularly central to these disputes.

In the 1920s, the separation of Z?ng?zur from Azerbaijan by Soviet authorities represented a calculated geopolitical maneuver aimed at undermining the integrity of the Azerbaijani state. In 1929, Levon Mirzoyan, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Armenia, ceded Z?ng?zur to Armenia, thus creating a corridor between Armenia and Iran. This act not only isolated Nakhchivan but also set the stage for the further disintegration of Turkish unity in the South Caucasus.

The reality of Z?ng?zur’s history stands in stark contrast to the claims of Armenian revisionists who argue that the region has been historically Armenian. The evidence overwhelmingly points to Z?ng?zur being populated by Azerbaijani villages, particularly along the Iranian border, which contradicts Armenia’s present-day narrative. From the Ottoman archives to the records of the Russian Empire, historical documents confirm that the Z?ng?zur region was once a critical part of Azerbaijan’s territorial and cultural fabric.

Today, the legacy of Z?ng?zur’s annexation remains a deeply political issue, one that continues to shape Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and regional strategy.

Azerbaijan’s role as energy supplier to Europe and Middle East bolsters regional stability

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted during the opening ceremony of the I?d?r-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on March 5, 2025, the historical isolation of Nakhchivan has long hindered the country’s economic revival. This pipeline, which connects Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Türkiye’s I?d?r province, is a monumental step in re-establishing Azerbaijan’s connectivity and energy security. Beyond its immediate economic benefits, this project symbolizes a broader vision of reintegration for regions long separated by geopolitical tensions.

The Z?ng?zur corridor, which was once a pivotal artery for Azerbaijan, is slowly being restored through projects like the gas pipeline, opening up new trade and cooperation opportunities between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. These efforts are not merely infrastructural; they represent a larger political statement against the forces that have historically sought to fragment the Turkish-speaking world.

As President Aliyev emphasised, the energy projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and TANAP pipelines, have not only cemented the ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye but have reshaped the energy landscape of Eurasia. Azerbaijan’s role as an energy supplier to Europe and the Middle East has expanded dramatically, bolstering regional stability. In the face of historical adversity, these strategic moves signal a new chapter for Azerbaijani sovereignty, one that is deeply intertwined with the future of Turkish unity.

The legacy of Azerbaijani independence, once imperiled by imperial forces, is now being fiercely protected. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as President Aliyev notes, is not just a symbol of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity but a living testament to the enduring strength of the Turkish bond. This strategic alliance, embodied in the partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is reshaping the geopolitical realities of the South Caucasus and the broader region.

Azerbaijani leadership, inspired by the vision of national founder Heydar Aliyev

In many ways, Nakhchivan’s resurgence is the final piece of a larger puzzle. For decades, the Azerbaijani leadership, inspired by the vision of national founder Heydar Aliyev, has worked tirelessly to overcome the political and economic barriers that separated Nakhchivan from Azerbaijan’s core. Today, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is not just reclaiming lost territory but also restoring a historic and irreplaceable connection.

The Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan reassertion is more than just a territorial dispute; it is a reaffirmation of national pride, unity, and resilience. With the partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye solidifying, the forces that sought to divide and weaken the Turkish world are being outmatched by the enduring strength of the people and their leaders. The road to Z?ng?zur’s restoration is not that long, and the momentum is undeniable. Certainly, the future of this crucial link, and its place in a broader regional context, depends on these two brotherly countries' unwavering commitments to preserving unity, and unbreakable ties.