By Elnur Enveroglu



In recent weeks, the trial of Armenian nationals accused of war crimes, terrorism, genocide, and state-sponsored sabotage has sparked intense political debate. These individuals, who were captured during anti-terror measures in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region in September 2023, stand charged in Azerbaijan’s military courts. Yet, the narrative surrounding their trial has been severely distorted by Armenian lobbying groups, leading to widespread misrepresentation in international forums, including at the United Nations.

As mentioned earlier, the confrontation began after Azerbaijan launched anti-terror measures in Garabagh, which led to the capture of members of an armed terror group. The individuals now face trial in Baku, where they are accused of orchestrating terror attacks, committing war crimes, and attempting to undermine the state. However, the Yerevan administration and certain influential lobbying factions are steadfast in their denial of the charges, attempting to spin a narrative of innocence, and even manipulating UN officials to bolster their false claims.

A particularly striking example of this interference came from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, whose recent comments on the detainees have raised eyebrows in Azerbaijan. In his speech at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk insisted that "ethnic Armenians detained in Azerbaijan must be immediately released", adding that "their rights to a fair trial must be fully respected".

While Azerbaijan acknowledges the importance of human rights and supports the principle of a fair trial for all, the situation on the ground tells a more complex story. The court proceedings, in which the accused individuals have offered testimonies, provide critical insights into the alleged crimes.

During the trial, one of the accused, Lyova Mnaksakanyan, admitted to his involvement in the 2020 military conflict against Azerbaijan, stating that he participated as a member of the Armenian regular army. He revealed that a secret military decision was made on September 20, 2020, of which he had no prior knowledge. Mnaksakanyan confirmed that he had no contact with the army after his discharge, despite a directive from Armenia’s Prime Minister forbidding such interactions.

This testimony, along with those of other accused individuals such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Erik Ghazaryan, and Vasili Beglaryan, paints a far different picture from the one presented by Armenian lobbyists. Despite attempts by these groups to downplay the crimes and mislead international opinion, the mounting evidence presented in Azerbaijan's military courts leaves little room for doubt about the involvement of these individuals in orchestrating acts of violence and terror.

What is particularly troubling is the active role of the Armenian lobbying apparatus in influencing public opinion. Through strategic alliances with certain members of international organizations and even some UN officials, these groups have attempted to cast the accused as victims, rather than criminals. Volker Turk’s statements—clearly influenced by these powerful lobbying efforts—serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenge faced by Azerbaijan in ensuring that justice is served fairly, amidst a sea of misinformation.

One could ask, as the trial unfolds, why the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has not addressed the broader scope of violations, such as the rocket attacks on civilian populations in the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Barda during the 44-day war in 2020. These attacks, which were reportedly ordered by Armenian military leaders, are among the many war crimes that have yet to be fully acknowledged or prosecuted by international bodies.

The problem of selective justice is further compounded by the fact that many perpetrators from the First Garabagh War, who have been linked to numerous atrocities, continue to evade accountability, hiding in Armenia. Their crimes have been systematically whitewashed by international actors who choose to ignore the overwhelming evidence against them.

Against the backdrop of these undeniable war crimes, the international community, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, must rise to the challenge of ensuring accountability. Sadly, the relentless lobbying efforts of Armenian groups, who have long sought to manipulate international law and portray themselves as victims, complicate this process. It is worth remembering that it was Armenia that chose to disregard the four UN resolutions during its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, a fact that the international community must not forget.