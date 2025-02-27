Azerbaijan’s $2B investment in Pakistan – What’s the bigger picture?

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are taking their strategic partnership to the next level, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Baku marking a significant moment in bilateral ties. From strengthening economic cooperation to discussing energy partnerships, the visit resulted in major commitments, including a $2 billion investment initiative. But what does this mean for the future of trade between these two brotherly nations?

In an exclusive interview with AzerNews, Muhammad Asif Noor, Chairman of the Global Business Alliance, shares key insights into the outcomes of the visit, the challenges both countries face in boosting trade turnover, and the sectors set to benefit the most from the growing cooperation. With Azerbaijan offering duty-free access to Pakistani rice and both nations exploring opportunities in energy, logistics, and technology, could this visit be the catalyst for a new era in Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations?

Watch our latest video as we dive into the details of the agreements, the roadblocks in bilateral trade, and what’s next for the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership!