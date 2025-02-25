Azerbaijani oil prices declines

By Qabil Ashirov



The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil at the port of Augusta, Italy, has decreased by 0.19 USD or 0.24%, compared to previous figures, settling at 76.71 USD per barrel, based on CIF pricing.

According to the source, the price of "Azeri Light" crude oil at Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, under the FOB pricing model, dropped by 0.18 USD or 0.24%, now standing at 75.36 USD per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil has also seen a decline, with a decrease of 0.30 USD or 0.5%, reaching 59.44 USD per barrel.