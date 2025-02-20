By Akbar Novruz



Recently, the thesis that there is no crisis in Russian-Azerbaijani relations and that all of this is just an imitation has been actively promoted in the information field. This thesis is actively promoted on the one hand by the Azerbaijani opposition, on the other - by the Armenians. No, I do not mean to say that the opposition works for the Armenians or is somehow connected with them. No, absolutely not. Everything is much simpler.

For many years, the opposition has been pushing the line that our government is completely pro-Russian. At the same time, it does not criticize the West under any circumstances. Even the obviously anti-Azerbaijani France is not subject to any criticism in the rhetoric of our opposition. Thus, the opposition is trying in vain to win the favour of the West. And although victory in the war, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers and today's aggravation with Russia easily break the information line of the opposition, to abandon its main thesis means to admit its failure. That is why the opposition continues to claim that what is happening is an imitation.

The Armenians have their own motivation for this. The Armenians need to demonstrate to the West that the "only island of democracy in the region" is confronting the cruel and merciless Russian-Azerbaijani tandem. That is why they cannot admit that Baku is not in cahoots with Moscow. And they explain what is happening as follows: this is a joint performance by Moscow and Baku, with the goal of capturing Zangazur.

But that is not all. There is another version, the author of which is unknown. According to this version, the government is simulating an escalation with Russia in order to gain the favor of the Americans. It is impossible to come up with a more absurd version, and yet many believe in this crap. I think there is no need to explain to anyone that the government in the USA has changed and if things continue like this, the situation may even reach the Russian-American alliance. You never know!

And now to the heart of the matter. You don't need to listen to assholes. Neither the first, nor the second, nor the third. The Russian news agency Sputnik works even in Georgia, which has no diplomatic relations with Russia. The Azerbaijani government closed it. Moldova, which has "no" relations with Russia, said that the process of closing the "Russian House" would take at least six months. Azerbaijan closed it within a couple of days. This does not happen with imitation. You will say, the imitation will end, they will open. Misconception.

If you analyze the character of the Azerbaijani government, you will see that it never softens after tightening. And not only in foreign policy, but also in domestic policy. Several years ago, the website of the largest Russian news agency RIA Novosti was blocked in Azerbaijan. Despite Kiselev's interview with the president and RIA's generally normal information policy towards Azerbaijan, the ban was never lifted. The same will happen with Sputnik, which has only one full-time employee left, instead of 40! And one, as we know, is not a warrior in the field. The only issue where the government can give in is the return of the "Russian House", since it is possible to register it.

Let’s discuss what truly distinguishes Azerbaijan. Its greatest asset, setting it apart from others, is its unique character. Even during the lowest point of its political and economic development in 1992, Azerbaijan managed to expel the Russian army—an achievement that only Georgia matched in the region. As of 2025, Armenia still has not succeeded. But Azerbaijan didn't stop there. It once again challenged the myth that "the Russian army never leaves where it enters" by ensuring the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers on April 17, 2024, ahead of schedule.

Now, tell me, who is freer? Azerbaijan compares favourably to several leading European nations in terms of its ballistic missiles, tanks, and a number of drones. It can mobilize about 1.1 million soldiers within three months, showcasing its power in the region. Azerbaijan has fought for what is right, while Armenia has consistently shown its deep ties with Russia. This was evident when the “Bagramyan Battalion” fought against Georgia in Abkhazia from 1993 to 1995 and the “Arbat” battalions fought against Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Armenian, in its usual smear campaigns, conveniently overlooks these facts. Yet, even beyond military matters, the numbers are telling. Armenia has long professed its intention to integrate into Europe, even passing parliamentary resolutions to that effect. However, its trade turnover remains overwhelmingly reliant on Russia, a fact which we have talked about for several times. In contrast, Azerbaijan's economy is diversified, with around 60% of its exports directed to Europe and a significant portion going to Asian markets, including China.

So when discussing Azerbaijan, one must consider the entire picture. The country is justified in its struggle, as it is a sovereign country and, consequently, no one can offer unsolicited advice regarding its actions.

February 22 is the date of signing the declaration on allied cooperation. There are two days left. Logically, some constructive signals should come from the Russian side before this date. Otherwise, this suspended situation will continue indefinitely.