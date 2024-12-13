by Ulvi Narimanli

Since the US Democrats took power in 2021, relations between Azerbaijan and Washington have fluctuated between tense and hostile. Despite the Biden administration's promises of peace and stability in the region, there has been little to no tangible progress. Any steps forward have been quickly undermined by biased and pro-Armenian statements, demonstrating a lack of commitment to genuine diplomatic efforts.

Now this time Biden’s final gambit against Azerbaijan includes accusing her of internal affairs. The recent statement by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, accusing Azerbaijan of a "crackdown on media and civil society," underscores the United States' familiar pattern of selective morality in international affairs. This biased and confrontational tone, calling for the release of individuals like Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi, diverts attention from America’s own glaring domestic human rights issues while serving to undermine Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

America’s domestic record is replete with examples that challenge its credibility as a global human rights advocate. Systemic racism, police brutality, mass incarceration, and economic inequality persist as unresolved issues within the U.S. Additionally, President Joe Biden’s recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, raises concerns about judicial impartiality and abuse of power. When the U.S. cannot address its own systemic failures, what moral authority does it have to lecture other nations, especially on politically charged matters?

Furthermore, the recognition by President-elect Donald Trump of January 6 Capitol rioters as "political prisoners" exposes the deeply partisan and flawed nature of America's judicial system. This bipartisan acknowledgment of political arrests in the U.S. makes Blinken's accusations against Azerbaijan not only hypocritical but also strategically dubious.

Azerbaijan remains hopeful that the new Trump administration will adopt a more balanced and pragmatic approach, fostering stronger ties between Washington and Baku. Trump’s foreign policy in his previous term emphasized transactional diplomacy, which allowed for a more direct focus on shared interests. Azerbaijan views this as an opportunity to counteract the Biden administration's biased stance and instead build partnerships based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue.

This optimism stems from Azerbaijan's strategic importance in energy security, its role as a regional stabilizer, and its efforts toward economic diversification. A Trump administration prioritizing these shared goals could help balance relations and avoid the pitfalls of favoritism toward Armenia that have characterized Biden’s approach.

The current administration’s increased focus on Armenia, coupled with its unfounded criticisms of Azerbaijan, highlights a broader strategy of appeasement. This pro-Armenian bias ignores Armenia’s destabilizing actions in the South Caucasus and fails to acknowledge its historical provocations, including the illegal occupation of Garabagh. Blinken's remarks, therefore, appear as part of a calculated campaign to pressure Azerbaijan while bolstering Armenia’s position. This not only undermines regional peace efforts but also contradicts America’s stated goals of fostering stability and cooperation in the region.

If the U.S. intends to play a meaningful role in the South Caucasus, it must first demonstrate consistency in its policies. Respecting Azerbaijan's sovereignty and addressing shared strategic goals, rather than issuing one-sided accusations, would pave the way for a more effective and credible American role in the region.

The Biden administration’s time is running out, and its approach risks alienating important regional players like Azerbaijan. The administration faces a moral dilemma while judging Azerbaijan and ignoring home. A new Trump presidency offers a chance to reset relations, focusing on constructive engagement and mutual interests, rather than continuing a policy of bias and division.