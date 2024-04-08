U.S. Embassy announces GIPA master’s degree program in journalism for Azerbaijani citizens

By Ulviyya Shahin

The U.S. Embassy has announced that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by its Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management, Azernews reports, citing US Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The coursework will be taught by local professors with international experience and visiting instructors from the United States and European universities. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to build professional journalism and media management skills in the South Caucasus.

Up to five Azerbaijani participants will be selected for the program, which will be offered over the course of four semesters from September 2024 to June 2026.?Students interested in journalism, media, communications, graphics, photojournalism, content development and other related fields are welcome to apply.?The students will study in Tbilisi, Georgia from September 2024 until December 2025 and will work on their diploma portfolio in January-June 2026.?Students will be expected to return to Georgia for the defense of their thesis/final project in July 2026. While studying at GIPA, students will have access to computers, audio and video equipment, and a journalism library. GIPA students are eligible to participate in the Erasmus+ Exchange programs and receive funding for one semester education at a different European university but will be required to work closely with GIPA to ensure they complete the GIPA program requirements if they choose to do so.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques for fact-based, professional reporting and writing for print, online and broadcast media.?Coursework also includes media management techniques and relevant topics including business management, legal issues, and media ethics.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of students’ studies in Georgia (three semesters) for students who demonstrate financial need.

The selection process requires the submission of an application package (see details below) and an English-language interview with the admissions committee in Baku.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at the oral interview, are required.

The deadline for submission of the application packet is May 5, 2024.

A full application packet should include the following:

1. Application Form

2. Three Reference Letters

3. Statement of Purpose (minimum 300 words)

4. Copies of Diplomas *

5. University Transcripts

6. Copy of ID Card or Passport

* Note:?Recent graduates who have not yet received their diploma may still apply and submit a letter from their university confirming their graduation.? They will need submit a diploma by August 01, 2024.