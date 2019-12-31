National servicemen given new residential buildings

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Two new apartment buildings for servicemen have been constructed in Azerbaijan in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on improving the social conditions of the military personnel.

Addressing the ceremony to inaugurate one of the buildings, Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said that the commissioning of new service apartments is an integral part of the work to improve the social conditions of the servicemen. This is a continuation of the activities carried out in the field of strengthening housing support for military personnel in the Azerbaijan Army, the minister said.

Noting that servicemen have been periodically provided with permanent and service apartments in recent years, the minister informed that these works will also continue in 2020.

The four-story, four-block 44-apartment building consists of fully renovated apartments and is equipped with all communication lines.

The building is equipped with water pumping station, swimming pool, and substation, gas, water, electricity meters. The apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture and air conditioning. The territory is fenced and landscaped, asphalt is laid, a town for children has been built, sports facilities have been installed. All the necessary conditions have been created for the effective recreation of families of servicemen.

After handing the apartment keys to the servicemen, Defense Ministry leadership got acquainted with the conditions created in the building and inquired about the concerns of the families of the servicemen.

Another residential building for servicemen was inaugurated near territory of the Air Force Base.

Deputy Defense Minister, Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov met with the flight-technical staff and family members at the ceremony of handing over the keys to the service apartments and welcomed the participants on behalf of the leadership of the ministry.

He noted that the periodic provision of servicemen with permanent housing and service apartments in recent years to improve their social conditions is a vivid example of the head of state’s concern for Azerbaijani army.

During the event, it was reported that the five-story building consists of 70 completely renovated apartments and is equipped with all communication lines.

A substation was built and gas, water, electricity meters were installed in the building where all the necessary conditions have been created to ensure effective recreation for families of servicemen. The apartments were equipped with kitchen furniture, and furniture for the guestroom, children, and bedrooms, as well as supplied with a heating system. The territory is covered with asphalt, a tank with a volume of 100 cubic meters of water has been installed, and landscaping works have been carried out.

Then, Tairov got acquainted with the conditions created here and talked with the servicemen family members.