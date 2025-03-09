Ganja extends lead at top of Azerbaijan basketball league

Ganja has maintained its position as the leader in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Azernews reports.

The regional team, competing in Group B, hosted Lankaran in the 17th round. The match ended with a victory for the home team, Ganja, with a final score of 90:76.

With this win, Ganja increased its points tally to 30, securing the top spot in the standings. Meanwhile, Lankaran, with just 20 points, remains at the bottom of the group in sixth place.

In another match scheduled for 7:00 PM, Ordu will face Sumqayit as the guest team.

Earlier, in other matches of the round, NTD defeated Nakhchivan 85:78, Sabah triumphed over Neftchi 105:77, Shaki won against Quba 66:63, and Absheron defeated Sarhadchi 77:75.