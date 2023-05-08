Minifootbal tournament between state institutions wraps up

The tournament between minifootball teams of state institutions dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has ended, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Okhran Mammadov, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan.

The team of the Azerbaijani State Security Service met with the team of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situation Ministry at the final. The Chairman noted that the match was tense and penalties determined the fate of the game. The team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations beat the team of the State Security Service.

At the end, the chairman congratulated the participants of the tournament supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Azerbaijani Minifootball Federation.