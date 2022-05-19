Azerbaijani national gymnasts to compete in Spain

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team will perform at the World Challenge Cup Pamplona 2022.

The gymnastics competition will take place at the Navarra Arena in Spain's Pamplona city on May 18-24, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

National gymnasts Gullu Aghalarzada, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina will represent Azerbaijan in group exercises, while Zohra Aghamirova – in the individual program.

The Azerbaijani team has already left for Spain to participate in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.