Second day of 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories kicks off

By Trend

The second day of the 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories started at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 4, Trend reports.

In total, 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

On the second day of the competition, athletes in the age category of youngsters and pre-juniors will present a program with a ball, and juniors – a program with maces and a ribbon, whereas gymnasts in group exercises in the age category of youngsters will demonstrate compositions without an apparatus and with hoops.

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program and in group exercises.

Spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions live at the Arena. They must have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine except for people under the age of 18.