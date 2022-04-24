Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - big, beautiful sporting event, says spectator

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is a big and beautiful sporting event, spectator of the competitions, rhythmic gymnastics coach from Azerbaijan’s Shamkir Leyla Lyutvinova told Trend at the event on April 23 in Baku.

"About three years ago, a rhythmic gymnastics section was opened in the sports complex in Shamkir city. Children study with great enthusiasm, and they come to us from Tovuz and Gazakh,” Lyutvinova said. “Most recently, a meeting was held in Goygol with members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, which was attended by pupils of our section.”

“This meeting gave a lot of positive emotions, joy to the pupils, and, undoubtedly left the best memories."

According to the coach, her pupils also get great impressions by watching the World Cup competitions in Baku themselves.

"For my pupils, it’s a huge incentive to see the performances of eminent athletes with their own eyes. We are glad that representatives of so many countries came to Azerbaijan and demonstrate their talent and sportsmanship here,” she noted.

“We support our gymnasts very much, we have specially prepared a poster to support them and inspire them to sports achievement," added Lyutvinova.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.