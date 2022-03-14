Happy to win three medals at World Championships in Baku - gold medalists from Belgium

By Trend





We are extremely happy to win three gold medals at the World Championships in Baku, gold medalists of the 28th World Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, athletes from Belgium Bram Roettger and Helena Heijens, performing in the mixed doubles, told Trend.

"We admit that it was not easy, but we are pleased that we were able to demonstrate professionalism and skill. Winning gold medals in all three exercises means a lot to us, we have worked hard to achieve such a great result. Thanks for this to our coaches, as well as family, friends and teammates for their support," they said.

Athletes said that they have been doing acrobatics for six to seven years.

"Acrobatics plays a huge role in our life. Most of our time is spent in the training room," they said.

Roettger and Heijens also stressed that the competitors in the competition were strong, all showed a high level of training.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world took part in the championship.

At the competition, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups presented balance, tempo and combined exercises.



