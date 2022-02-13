We always come to Azerbaijan with great pleasure - gymnast from Kazakhstan

By Trend

We always come to Azerbaijan with great pleasure, Igor Grachev, an athlete from Kazakhstan, a participant in the Trampoline World Cup in Baku, told Trend on Saturday.

"Azerbaijan is a beautiful country, Baku is a beautiful city. The national team of Kazakhstan is here not only for competitions, but also for training camps. The ?ompetitions in Baku are always organized at the highest level - a comfortable hall, excellent equipment, everything that athletes need for good training and successful performances. We arrived at the World Cup a week before the start, this time was enough for us to adapt and go through acclimatization," noted Grachev.

Speaking about his performance at the competition, the gymnast from Kazakhstan noted that it went well.

"Since there are new rules now, we had two attempts to perform the same combination. I managed to perform better the second time," he said.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.