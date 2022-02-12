National gymnast reaches FIG Trampoline World Cup

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has reached the FIG Trampoline World Cup finals.

The gymnast showed the best result in her group. For the first performance, she received 52.720 points from the judges, and for the second - 53.100 points.

According to the new rules, one gymnast who has demonstrated the best result among the participants in his/her group automatically qualifies for the final. Of the two performances, the highest score is taken into account.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Around 63 gymnasts from 14 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Magsudova.

The competitions are being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will last until February 13.