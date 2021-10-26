Youth and sports minister visits Taekwondo Federation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.

Farid Gayibov met with members of the national taekwondo team. He watched their training process and inquired about the conditions created in the federation.

Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Naghi Safarov briefed the Minister on the activities of the federation.

The sides exchanged views on preparations for competitions, work with young athletes, difficulties and future plans of the federation.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

The Federation’s training facility houses new, state-of-the-art training equipment and has a proud history of bringing up more than 500 black belt recipients and athletes.