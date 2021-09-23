Azerbaijani chess team wins 5th round of European Cup

By Trend

In the city of Struga (Macedonia), games of the 5th round of the European Club Cup among male chess players were held, Trend reports.

In this round, the Azerbaijani club "Vugar Hashimov" won over the French team Asnieres Le Grand Echiquier. Thus, 5 of our chess players (Rauf Mamedov, Kirill Shevchenko, Ulvi Sadigov, Akhmed Akhmedzade, Murad Ibrahimli) won the games, only one draw was recorded (Aydin Suleymanli).

38 teams participate in the men's competition.

Within the framework of the tournament, the Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mamedyarov met with the world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway. Mamedyarov is a member of the local Alkaloid team, Carlsen represents Offerspill. The opponents sitting at the first board agreed to a draw in the 69th minute of the game. As a result, Alkaloid won with a score of 5.5: 0.5.