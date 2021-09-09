National team wins bronze medals at First CIS Games

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani team has won two more medals at the First Games of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) in Kazan.

The members of the Thai boxing team Ali Aliyev (60 kg) and Mahar Asadzade (63.5 kg) claimed bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

So far, the nation team have claimed 34 medals in total, including 11 gold, 6 silver and 17 bronze.

The First Games of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) kickss off in Kazan, bringing together nearly 1,600 athletes.

The Games comprises 16 sports with a total of 182 sets of awards. Over 400 judges and referees, as well as over 1,000 volunteers are involved in the competition.

The idea of staging the CIS Games was put forward by the Russian Federation. The proposal was supported during the meeting of the Council of CIS State Leaders in Dushanbe on September 28, 2018.

The Games are held to strengthen the traditionally established friendly ties between peoples and to implement in practice the CIS collaboration agreement in the field of physical culture and sport.

The Games objectives include enhancing sports prowess and gaining experience by the athletes participating in the international competitions; developing positive physical and moral qualities in young people, cultivation of patriotism, will to achieve goals, respect for history and folk traditions; preserving CIS national sports as a historical legacy, their popularisation and development at the international level; contributing to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle; expanding and strengthening sports ties in the CIS region.