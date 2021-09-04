Azerbaijan wins 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games

By Trend

Azerbaijan has won the 13th gold medal at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, Trend reports.

In the 400-meter race, Lamia Valiyeva was able to overtake all her rivals. The representative of the Azerbaijani national team, who covered the distance in 55 seconds, also set a Paralympic record.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Yulia Yanovskaya took fifth place.

Earlier, Veliyeva won a silver medal in the 100-meters race.

To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 18 medals. Of these, 13 are gold, one is silver and 4 are bronze medals.

Azerbaijani judoist Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg), Sevda Veliyeva (52 kg), Khanym Huseynova (63 kg), Vugar Shirinli (60 kg), Huseyn Rahimli (81 kg), Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg) won gold, and Namig Abbasli (66 kg) and Ilham Zakiev (+100 kg) won bronze medals.

Raman Saleh became Paralympic champion in 100m backstrokes, freestyle and butterfly swimming. Another Azerbaijani swimmer Veli Israfilov took first place in the 100m breaststroke. Hamid Heydari, who set the world record in javelin throwing, won the gold medal. Elvin Astanov took first place in the shot put competition, and Said Najafzadeh became the third in the long jump. Lamia Valiyeva finished second in the 100-meter sprint. Powerlifting player Parvin Mammadov (49 kg) ascends to the third step of the podium.

XVI Summer Paralympic Games will last until September 5.