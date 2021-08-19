Women's volleyball team gets ready for European Championship

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan women's volleyball team is getting ready for Volleyball European Championship.

The national team took part in the two-month training in Azerbaijan, Greece, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Volleyball player Olena Kharchenko, who recently underwent surgery, also joined the team in training in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Four of volleyball players will compete in the European Championship for the first time.

The team coached by Vugar Aliyev includes Ayshan Abdulazimova, Olena Kharchenko, Ksenia Pavlenko, Yana Doroshenko, Kristina Besman, Shafagat Alishanova, Nilufar Agazade, Anastasia Mertsarova, Maria Kirilyuk, Margarita Stepanenko, Ilhama Aliyeva, Bayaz Aliyeva, Anastasia Karimova and Yulia Karimova.

Notably, Azerbaijan women's volleyball team will participate in the European Championship for the ninth time in a row.

The national volleyball team will face Serbia, Belgium, Russia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 20-25.

The 2021 Women's European Volleyball Championship will be 32nd edition of the Women's European Volleyball Championship, organised by Europe's governing volleyball body, the CEV. For the second time the Women's EuroVolley will be held in four countries: Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.