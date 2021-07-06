National gymnasts shine at large-scale competition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have performed at the first large-scale competition since the pandemic's onset.

Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli (mixed pair ) as well as Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov (male pair) took part in the 27th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Geneva.

Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli took the 7th position, showing their best result in tempo exercises.

Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov took 9th place, showing the best result in mixed exercises.

They are three-time prize-winners of the European Championship among juniors, but since this year they have been performing in the adult age category.

Notably, the symbolic silhouette of Agasif Rahimov was used in the decoration of the hall where the World Championship was held.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani gymnasts have previously earned bronze medal at the 11th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

The national gymansts Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade (12-19 years old age category) earned the bronze medal in mixed exercises.

National team consisted of the following gymnasts, including mixed pairs - Milana Aliyev and Nizam Khamidulin (age category 12-19 years old), Rauf Jabbarov and Samira Rustamova (12-19 years old), Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova (13-20 years old); as part of women's groups - Leyla Askerova, Zakhra Bakikhanova and Khanym Mammadzade (11-17 years old), as well as Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mamedzadeh (12-19 years old).

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

In 2020, AGF managed to host 3 competitions at the beginning of the year.

First, the trampoline gymnasts visited Baku to participate in the World Cup qualifiers for the Olympic Games. Afterwards, the young men's gymnasts competed for the AGF Junior Trophy.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts managed to win 2 silver and 1 bronze medal during the competition.

Another licensed competition for the Olympics - the World Cup in gymnastics was also organized in the country.

The most successful event for the national gymnasts in 2020 was the participation in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Ukraine.

The gymnastic team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Maryam Safarova, Laman Alimuradova and Elizabeth Luzan, won a silver medal in all-around. This medal is the first medal in the history of Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics won by the national team in group all-around competition.

National team also won bronze medals in the competition with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

The next medal was won by Narmin Bayramova, Alina Gozalova, Ilona Zeynalova, Leyli Agazade, who grabbed bronze according to the total number of the joint points.

In addition, a joint virtual competition in rhythmic gymnastics was also organized for gymnasts from Azerbaijan and Israel.

The competition, called "Battle", was attended by teams from both countries licensed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

AGF also focuses on improving the skills of coaches and referees. Thus, the gymnastics courses were organized for local judges and coaches last year.