28.05.2021
01:52
TODAY.AZ
Sports
Opening of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships announced in Baku
27 May 2021 [19:05] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The opening of the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,
Trend
reports on May 27.
The story will be updated.
