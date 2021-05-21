Azerbaijani trio reaches finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku

By Trend

The finalists were named among 12-14 year-old athletes, performing as part of the trio in Baku during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The Azerbaijani trio consisting of Sara Alikhanli, Aliya Ismayilova and Sanam Kazimova reached the final scoring 17.950 points.

Two trios from Russia (19.000 points and 18.650 points) and Hungary (18.550 points and 17.950 points), the trio from Portugal (18.050 points), the trio from Bulgaria (17.900 points) and the trio from Ukraine (17.800 points) also reached the final.

The second Azerbaijani trio, consisting of Maryam Topchubashova, Fidan Ibrahimova and Evelina Kozlovskaya scoring 17.600 points, did not reach the final ranking 10th.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.