List of candidates for FIG Authorities to be announced soon

The 2021 events calendar of European Gymnastics comprises of eight events in total. Five of which were originally planned to be held this year, whilst the other three were postponed from 2020.

"One of our main tasks is to organise these competitions ensuring safe conditions for all participants. We have already started to cooperate in this direction with all the Local Organising Committees (LOC) of the European Championships," said European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov.

"The Europeans organised at the end of 2020 armed us with experience, knowledge and confidence to further improve the environment in which we host our events. The guidelines for the return to competitions with the COVID-19 pandemic is also an essential document guiding us at all stages of preparation," he added.

Notably, Farid Gayibov took part in the Executive Committee meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on February 24-25.

Following the discussions and deliberations, modifications were made to the FIG Technical Regulations. The World / Challenge Cup Rules for the Artistic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics was aprroved as well.

The next meeting of the FIG Council will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The FIG has already opened registration for its 83rd Congress to be held in Antalya (TUR) on November 5-7 this year.

The Congress is a major event of the 2021 Calendar not only for the FIG, but also for its Continental Unions and its entire member Federations, as the elections are held within its framework.

"Today, 1/3 of the FIG affiliated Federations are referred to our continent as 50 from 152 Federations represent European countries. We are not only the biggest continent represented in global Gymnastics, but we also boast of being the most active one. Therefore, the decisions made during the Congress are very important for European Gymnastics," said EG President.

"After June 2, a list of candidates for the FIG Authorities will be available. We will need to analyse and conduct the deliberations in order to define the best of them to certain positions. The majority of the candidates from Europe, we know well. However, a close study of their qualifications will serve us well before these candidates occupy positions at the FIG. We must fill positions with representatives that would benefit both FIG and their continents," he added.

The work carried out before the elections will contribute to the formation of the new strategy for the new Olympic cycle, which will last 3 years for the first time due to the pandemic.

"We should remember that every decision, every global reform in each cycle leads us to the gymnastics of the future. It is very important for us to realise where we are, where we are going and what we aim to achieve. Given today’s circumstances and the current difficulties that we are facing, we should do everything to preserve and strengthen the backbone on which our Federations are built. The pillars on which our sport stands are our main disciplines, and today more than ever, they deserve our utmost attention and support, to guarantee a strong future. The essence of our strategy is constituted of sports characteristics, technical aspects of disciplines, safety, exposure, marketing, media coverage and innovations," said Farid Gayibov.

"I hope, we will have a good start to the events of European Gymnastics in April. We will meet with you at the competitions and other events in order to discuss the difficulties and issues we are facing and find solutions together.I am already looking forward to our joint work directed to the pavement of future!," he concluded.