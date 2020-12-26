Azerbaijan Television begins to broadcast in liberated Shusha

By Trend





Azerbaijan has begun to broadcast AzTV channel for the first time in the liberated Shusha city, Trend reports on Dec. 25 with reference to the AzTV department for social media and public relations.

"We started to resume television broadcasting a few days after the end of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war,” the department said. “Transmitters were installed and since then one can watch television and listen to radio in Shusha. Our main goal is to restore broadcasting in all our lands liberated from occupation soon."

Moreover, it is also planned to create the AzTV Shusha bureau.







