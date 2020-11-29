Azerbaijani team takes third place in group exercises at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

By Trend





The Azerbaijani team in group exercises took third place at the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs, Trend reports.

The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina received 30.650 points from the judges.

The first place is taken by the team of Turkey (31.150 points), the second is the team from Ukraine with the result of 31.150 points.

Today, November 28, during the third day of the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kiev, the final performances of the teams in group exercises (with 5 balls, 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs) took place.

The Azerbaijani team took the fourth place in the final of group exercises with 5 balls with a score of 31.450 points.

On November 28, the winners and prize-winners among juniors in individual subjects (ribbon, ball, clubs, jump rope) were also determined.

Also, during the competition on the second day of the championship, the Azerbaijani team took second place in the group exercises in the all-around, and the Azerbaijani national team took the third place in the team championship, where the results of the gymnasts' performances in the "Juniors" age category and the results of the group teams were summed up.

The championships are being held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova in the "juniors" category.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are performing in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in "seniors" category.

The athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.