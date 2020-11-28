Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Ukraine

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Narmin Bayramova and Alina Gezalova reached the finals of the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kiev, Ukraine, Trend reports.

The gymnasts performed in the individual program in the juniors category within the competition on November 27. The gymnasts performed the exercises with clubs and a ribbon.

As a result of the competition, Narmin Bayramova, scoring 20.675 points, reached the finals of the European Championship in the exercise with a ribbon.

After performing the exercise with clubs, Alina Gezalova reached the finals of the championship scoring 22,000 points.

While performing the exercise with clubs, Ilona Zeynalova scored 20.700 points while in the exercise with a ribbon - 18.200 points.

Following yesterday's qualification, Alina Gezalova reached the finals after performing the exercise with a ball while Narmin Bayramova reached the finals after performing the exercise with the rope.

The Championships are being held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

The athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.