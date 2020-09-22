Baku gets ready for World Cups in three gymnastic disciplines

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will host World Cups in three gymnastic disciplines in 2021. The decision was announced by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) during a videoconference .

The Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cups will be held in Baku on March 4-7, 2021.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series will be held in Azerbaijani capital on May 7-9, 2021. The World Cup was scheduled for this April. However, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Series will be held in Baku on February 13-14, 2021.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.