Azerbaijan to host IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2020

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is preparing to host the IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2020, an international parajudo tournament, on May 11-12.

The competitions’ organizing committee has already adopted a training plan at a meeting held at the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPC) and chaired by the NPC president Ilgar Rahimov on January 10.

After the competitions, a list of athletes will be approved, who will represent Azerbaijan at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

Note that IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 was held under the motto "The Triumph of the Spirit" with the participation of 223 parajudokas from 35 countries.

Twenty-one Paralympians - 11 men and 10 women - represented Azerbaijan. National athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze awards (men - 1, 2, 1; women - 2, 2, 2).

By the total number of medals, Azerbaijan became first (11 medals), Uzbekistan took the second place (8 medal), while Russia ranked third (5 medals). At the same time, Uzbekistan with four gold medals became the winner of the competition, Azerbaijan with three gold ranked second, and Ukraine with one gold medal became the third.

The Grand Prix participants were given the opportunity to win licensing points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

National Paralympic Commission of Azerbaijan was established on 9 February 1996.

For the first time, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan participated in the 10th Summer Paralympic Games held in Atlanta in 1996 with two athletes in just two sports.

On 27 September 2014, for the first time in the international practice, the Children's Paralympic Committee was established. The purpose of the committee is to train reserve athletes through involvement of children with disabilities into sports and to ensure their integration into society through their rehabilitation and rehabilitation.

The Paralympic Committee currently includes hundreds of athletes. As a result of their purposeful work, athletes from the National Paralympic Committee have achieved new achievements since 1996.