Dozens of countries confirm participation in World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling in Baku

By Trend

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will open the season of international competitions of 2020 with the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 5.

The current tournament, which will be held Feb. 15-16, will be qualifications for participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to preliminary registration, participation in the competitions has already been confirmed by 31 countries. Approximately 171 gymnasts will compete for the championship. The names of the gymnasts who will participate in the tournament will become known at the end of January.

On the first day of the two-day competitions, a qualification round will be held, and on the second day - the finals. The gymnasts who get the highest score will be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

The World Cup in trampoline gymnastics, which took place last year in Baku, was also qualifications for the Olympic Games.

In 2018, Baku held the first European Championship in this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries.

Next year, Azerbaijan will host the first Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship.