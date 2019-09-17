Morinari Watanabe: I have honor of declaring 37th World Championships in Baku open!

By Trend





As FIG president, it is a great pleasure for me to welcome you to the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships here in Baku, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe said at the opening ceremony of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

For 7 days from today, rhythmic gymnasts from around the world will compete to qualify to the Tokyo 2020, the FIG president said.

"And they will compete for beauty. For spectators, I believe that this is a great chance to enjoy the harmony of wonderful music and beautiful Rhythmic Gymnastics performances," Watanabe said.

"Thank you very much to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, especially, its President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azad Rahimov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yana Batyrshina, Rhythmic Gymnastics Ambassador for the event, volunteers, and all those who support the Championships for bringing us this wonderful stage. Dear Participating gymnasts, I hope you will demonstrate the beauty and excellence of Rhythmic Gymnastics to the world. Now, I have the honor of declaring the 37th World Championships in Baku open!"

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 16.

Qualifications in an individual program are taking place on the first day of the competitions, and gymnasts are performing in the exercises with a hoop and a ball.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries will compete for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts will represent Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova will perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina will participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.