Azerbaijani bronze medalist of AGF Junior Trophy: I'm glad I won medal

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova who grabbed bronze at the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in exercises with a rope is happy with her performance, she told Trend.

"I was happy with the result of today's competition, I think that I performed well. I'm glad I won the medal in the final," Jalilova said, noting that she loves to perform with all the items.

The gymnast stressed that the audience very helped her with support.

"The support of the fans is very important to us. And also, the fact that yesterday I won the AGF Trophy inspired me during the performances in the finals," she said.

Arzu Jalilova also added that she is gaining mastery every year.

"There is progress, the exercises are already more difficult and the points are higher. Of course, the tension increases slightly", she said.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries took part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts participated in the competition.