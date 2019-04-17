National fencer achieves historic result in Poland

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani sportsmen came back to homeland from the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championships, which was held in Poland, Torun city.

At the competition, the national fencer Ruslan Hasanov gained a bronze medal, first in the history of the country's independence.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to my victory. My most difficult fights were in the 1/16 finals, and also fights against Romanian and Hungarian fencers before the semifinals,” he said.

Hasanov added that his future goal is to improve results.

"I am waiting for the European Fencing Championships under 23. I really hope to perform well there,” the Azerbaijani fencer noted.

Head coach of the national team Chingiz Mustafayev also shared his impressions.

"We were heading to this result. There will be more victories ahead. Ruslan's bronze medal at the world championship is not only the sportsman and coach’s credit, but also a victory for all of us. This victory is the result of our teamwork,” he said.

General Secretary of the Fencing Federation of Azerbaijan Vasif Mammadov, in turn, expressed the hope that this success will be sustainable.

“We have set big goals for the Federation. Our path is difficult and complicated, but it is honorable. We believe that the result of Ruslan will become a tradition,” he noted.

Azerbaijan was represented by 6 fencers at the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championships held in Poland on April 6-14.

Ruslan Hasanov, the bronze medalist, lost in the semifinal to the tournament champion Arthur Philippe.

Earlier, Hasanov won a silver medal at the Bahrain Youth World Cup in January. He won all five fights in the group stage and qualified to the play-off with the maximum result. In the final fight, the national swordsman lost 6:15 to the Czech sportsman Jakub Jurka. Thus, Hasanov won a silver medal at the Youth World Cup.

Azerbaijan Fencing Federation was established on April 28, 1992, and became a member of the International Fencing Federation in May of the same year.