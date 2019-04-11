Cardi B to close out F1 concert program

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans, and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

Although the city has already hosted F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Baku is still a relatively new page in the history of Formula 1 races, and 2019 is not the last time when the roar of motors will be heard in the beautiful capital.

Besides, Baku City Circuit is offering fans one of the most exciting live music line ups by any F1 Grand Prix promoter in recent memory. Pop stars of world scale such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, band The Black Eyed Peas and DJ Afrojack performed in Baku. And now time is for new thrills.

As it known, Sam Smith, who became a sensation in the British pop music by the number of sold albums, will be lead performer of F1 concert program on April 27.

And finally, Baku City Circuit (BCC) announced who will close out the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 on Sunday April 28. This will be one of the most electrifying artists in world music, Cardi B, capping off a weekend of thrilling action and entertainment in the Pearl of the Caspian.

As was the case last year, the concert by one of the most showstopping acts in music today will be staged at Baku’s magnificent Crystal Hall.

Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, Belcalis Almanzar - known professionally as Cardi B - first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her “no filter attitude”, she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram.

From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, she signed her first major label record deal with Atlantic Records. Her debut single for Atlantic, titled "Bodak Yellow", reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the second-ever female rapper to do so with a solo output.

In May 2017, the nominees for the 2017 BET Awards were announced, revealing that Cardi B had been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. With her collaborations "No Limit" and "MotorSport", she became first female rapper to land her first three entries in the top 10 of the Hot 100, and the first female artist to achieve the same on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

She released the single "Be Careful" on March 30. Her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy was released on April 6, 2018.

Additionally, speaking after this announcement, BCC’s Executive Director, Arif Rahimov, was delighted to welcome Cardi B to Baku in April.

“We are absolutely thrilled that one of the most talented and exciting artists working in music today will be closing out our race weekend this year. In only a short space of time, Cardi B has already established herself as one of the most original and influential voices in music, with a style and attitude unlike any artist performing today. As with Baku City Circuit, when it comes to a Cardi B show one thing is guaranteed: expect the unexpected. As such, she is the perfect act to close out our race weekend and send the fans home smiling from ear to ear. I cannot wait to see and hear her perform live at the Crystal Hall on April 28th. Make sure you get your tickets while you still can and enjoy this incredible weekend with us here in Baku,” Rahimov stated.

All ticket holders will have free access to the concerts. Transport will be provided to all fans for the short journey from Baku City Circuit to the Crystal Hall.

Fans with four-day tickets will additionally be able to enjoy an exclusive Pit Lane Walk on Thursday April 25th, while all ticket holders will get access to the drivers via daily Autograph Sessions and will also be entertained throughout the weekend via a series of entertainment activities located along the circuit’s vending zones situated along Baku’s stunning seaside boulevard.