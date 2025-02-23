Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office participates in annual meeting of Muslim Council of Elders

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has participated in the expanded annual meeting of the Muslim Council of Elders, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Manama, Azernews reports.

The Muslim Council of Elders discussed the threats and issues concerning the Islamic world, including the Palestinian issue and the necessary practical measures to prevent the negative consequences of artificial intelligence. The importance of new efforts that respond to the challenges of modernity and the religious-scientific research conducted by the Muslim Council of Elders, with the participation of theologians representing various mazhabs (religious schools) under the guidance of Al-Azhar al-Sharif, was emphasized.

The meeting addressed the Conference on Inter-Islamic Dialogue, which took place on February 19-20 in Manama under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, under the slogan "One Ummah, Common Destiny," which concluded with the adoption of a final declaration.

Supporting this declaration, members of the Muslim Council of Elders expressed their intention to create a permanent joint body to develop proposals aimed at strengthening mutual understanding among the mazhabs. It was also suggested that Muslim scholars present concrete initiatives on this matter.

As part of the Bahrain Conference, Sheikh Al-Azhar, the chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayyeb, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohammed Abdel Salam, andSheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade held a meeting with a group of Shia religious leaders and activists. During the meeting, they discussed the initiatives and proposals put forward by the latter, as well as current issues related to successfully achieving and sustainably developing the goals of the Bahrain Conference.