The condition of Na?? ?manov, a 1963-born individual injured in a mine explosion in Khojaly yesterday, has been reported. ?manov, who was honored with the "Order of the Flag of Azerbaijan" for his participation in the Garabagh war, sustained severe injuries due to the blast, Azernews reports, citing Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

TABIB noted that ?manov was hospitalized at approximately 20:40 on February 21, 2025, at the emergency department of Barda District Central Hospital. Medical assessments revealed multiple critical diagnoses, including blast trauma, traumatic amputation of the lower third of the right calf, and severe post-hemorrhagic shock. ?manov’s treatment is ongoing, but his condition remains critical.

The tragic incident highlights the persistent dangers posed by landmines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. ?manov’s injury is a stark reminder of the ongoing risks faced by residents and returning IDPs in the region.

As Azerbaijan continues its efforts to clear mines and rebuild these areas, the focus on demining operations remains crucial to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of all citizens.