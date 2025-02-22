NDU’s rector discusses future development plans at student meet-up

Nakhchivan State University (NDU) hosted its latest “Open Microphone” event, welcoming the rector of the university, Elbrus ?sayev, as its guest. This event marks the fourth such gathering between the rector and the university's student body, Azernews reports, citing the university's Media and Public Relations Department.

The Department noted that the meeting was organized by the Student Trade Union Committee. University administration, faculty members, and students were all in attendance.

During the event, Rector Elbrus ?sayev praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of such platforms in facilitating prompt responses to student inquiries, enhancing management efficiency, and fostering strong university-student relations. He also noted that with nearly 10,000 students, NDU has been implementing major student-focused projects, with the primary audience being the students themselves.

The rector highlighted plans for continued growth, announcing a range of new initiatives aimed at furthering the students' overall development. These include redesigning the university campus, constructing spaces for social events, and expanding sporting activities. Additionally, he spoke about exciting developments in the medical field, including dual degree programs that offer students broader opportunities.

Elbrus ?sayev stressed that NDU is on a path of continuous development, with global rankings presenting significant challenges. These challenges, he said, must be met with great efficiency to attract a higher quality of student. According to statistics from the previous year, NDU has seen a significant increase in the number of high-scoring applicants in recent years.

In his closing remarks, Rector ?sayev acknowledged the vital role students play in elevating the university’s academic and teaching standards. He assured that such meetings would continue, and noted that regular interactions with students in classrooms, auditoriums, and at various events are key components of NDU’s student engagement strategy. Students can also submit their complaints and suggestions through the “Contact the Rector” section on the university’s official website.