People’s poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s 100th anniversary to be celebrated – order

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature and People’s Poet.

According to the order, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education and taking into account proposals by the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, will develop and implement a plan of events to honor Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s legacy. The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters related to the order.