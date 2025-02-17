Caspian Sea's red color explained

Experts from the Ecology Department of Mangistau Province recently investigated the presence of chemicals and oil products in the Caspian Sea water following reports of its red coloration, Azernews reports, citing the Kazinform agency.

The analysis revealed no harmful substances polluting the water.

Kaysar Nadirbek, the head of the Ecology Department of Mangistau, explained that the red and dark brown color of the water is caused by algae growth, particularly in shallow coastal areas.

This phenomenon, which became more prominent after snowfall, occurs where algae accumulate, altering the water's appearance. Nadirbek emphasized that while this is a natural occurrence, it remains essential to monitor the water quality.

The unusual red coloration of the Caspian Sea has notably caught the attention of residents in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.