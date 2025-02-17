22 injured, 2 dead in chain collision on Baku-Gazakh highway

On February 16, 2025, at around 03:00, 22 people (7 women and 15 men) were injured in a traffic accident on the Baku-Gazakh highway in the Ujar district, Azernews reports.

They were hospitalized at the Emergency Department of the Goychay District Central Hospital. One of the injured is a minor, born in 2020.

The individuals were diagnosed with fractures, bruises to various parts of the body, bruising of abdominal organs, and other injuries, and received necessary medical treatment.

Currently, 7 of the injured are receiving inpatient care at the hospital, while 15 others have been discharged for outpatient treatment.

The accident, a chain collision involving 14 cars, occurred in the village of Gulubend, Ujar district, and tragically claimed the lives of two people.