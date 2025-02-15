State Agency completes major reconstruction of Keremli Automobile Road

By Qabil Ashirov



The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has completed the comprehensive reconstruction of the Keremli automobile road, a 7-kilometer-long local road branching off from the 5th kilometer of the Topalh?s?nli road in the Göygöl district.

The Agency noted that the reconstruction of the road, which had not undergone major repairs for a long time, aimed to eliminate difficulties in traffic, particularly during the autumn-winter season, ensure comfortable travel for residents living along the route, and facilitate the transportation of goods and passengers.

The road, reconstructed in accordance with the IV technical category, has been widened to 10 meters, including a 6-meter driving lane and 2-meter shoulders. The project involved a series of works carried out in strict technological sequence, including earthworks, the construction of a new roadbed and foundation, and the laying of a new asphalt-concrete surface of the specified thickness. Additionally, drainage systems were installed using pipes of various sizes to ensure proper water runoff.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic during the construction period, a 5,100-meter-long gravel-covered alternative road was built for drivers. All works were carried out swiftly and with high quality, adhering to the "Construction Norms and Regulations."

In the final stage of the project, road signs were installed, and horizontal markings were applied, giving the road a modern appearance before being opened for public use.