CEC Chair Panahov urges OSCE to report election shortcomings

Nazrin Abdul

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, addressed OSCE ODIHR observers, Azernews reports.

The address was made during a meeting held by the commission on August 12. The CEC chairman stated that if shortcomings are not reported, they will be considered as nonexistent. According to him, over 50,000 local observers have registered for the parliamentary elections. Panahov emphasized that this number will exceed 90,000 once the parties submit their lists.

Panahov also noted that 5,831 of these observers were registered with the CEC, while 44,868 were registered with the District Election Commissions (DECs).

It should be noted that 267 international observers have been registered for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1. These international observers represent 29 organizations and 47 countries.